V1.0 Early Access Release!

Hello,
Today Short Circuit is being released on Steam!
Game has seen various adjustments as follows:
- Movement mechanics were tuned and adjusted to meet requirements of pro players, now it is more aggressive, fast and more controllable
- Improved HUD for greater readability
- Current map has seen size adjustments considering feedback from early testers
This is an Early Access release so the game will likely still has some bugs or errors. Anyone is welcome to help by sending a message on Discord!
Have a nice day!