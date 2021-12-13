Server Updates

The game has now been given a server browser to make it easier to join friends, this has been requested for a little while now so I am glad to be releasing it.

There are also some small improvements with regards to lobbies:

Player count fixed

Player names on both Host on Client UI

There is also some work on the spawn system to make the transition between different states look more natural, for example when spawning in the screen will fade instead of jarring in.

There will most likely be another patch tonight as part of my on going effort to make the game fun for you all to play. sorry if this Early Access Launch has been a bit rough, it is my first Multiplayer game and I am working completely alone so please don't take this as developer being lazy its just all part of the learning process and I am sure as more updates roll out the game will start to settle in and be more fun for you all to play.

Thanks for the support!