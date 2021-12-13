We've been testing the new map over the past week and ran into a handful of bugs and things. So here's what's new and what's fixed.
-Fixed state created with the EODLR that was occasionally creating a shield around the user
-Fixed player occasionally getting stuck in crouch
-Cooldown time between wall jumps increased from .2 to .3 seconds
-Player can now slide diagonally if moving forward
-Updates made to improve gameplay flow for test map, "Corporate"
Soran update for 13 December 2021
Beta 1.13.4
Changed files in this update