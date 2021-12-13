 Skip to content

Soran update for 13 December 2021

Beta 1.13.4

Build 7876112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been testing the new map over the past week and ran into a handful of bugs and things. So here's what's new and what's fixed.

-Fixed state created with the EODLR that was occasionally creating a shield around the user

-Fixed player occasionally getting stuck in crouch

-Cooldown time between wall jumps increased from .2 to .3 seconds

-Player can now slide diagonally if moving forward

-Updates made to improve gameplay flow for test map, "Corporate"

Changed files in this update

Coran Content Depot 1632031
  • Loading history…
