New version for the Public Stage - v1.1.0.0.

Share · View all patches · Build 7876049 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

v1.1.0.0 is now available on the Public Stage

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

New feature - Third Person Perspective

The possibility to sit on benches and stools owned by the player

The possibility to zoom out of a building while putting up a ghost

Scroll control setting added for toggling between camera zoom and quick slots

Current game customization menu added to game menu - Possibility to change gameplay settings without starting new game.

In the management for NPC details, building or animal it is now possible to get to the details of assigned workplace, relative etc.

New decorative items: Wooden badger, bear, bird, rabbit and wolf figurines

Sambor can become a vendor and will sell his figurines after completing his story quest (if he or Racimir dies before completing it, the figures will still be available for purchase)

Possibility to change camera using scroll - scroll intensity changes with consecutive scrolls

New sounds for filling a bucket with water

Sounds of filling a waterskin

All new sounds to a torch

All new sounds for a shovel

Loading a save which had been saved outside the in-game work hours, the NPCs still can be found in their working dress

Mounts are rarely able to sprint backwards

Player camera getting stuck in a odd position, unable to rotate up and down if the mounting animation was cancelled

Reduced the cases where some NPCs were sitting in the wrong place

Several hunters can skin the same dead animal

Toddlers don't have animations when talking to another toddler

Sometimes the night guard holds a torch during the day

Sometimes NPCs from the player's village don't work properly on optimization

NPCs rotate to other NPCs during conversations only when the player gets close

Sometimes after skipping a season the NPCs woke up on benches and other odd places

A performance drop when the player started talking to the NPC

Some furniture animates for a while if the NPCs finishes their work at the end of the day

Inspector mode signatures sometimes stay permanently

While looking up and aiming with a hand throwing rocks no longer covers up the screen

Player's inventory, journal etc. in some cases can be opened while skipping the season

In some cases, chests can be opened while skipping a season

Points for hitting the archery target are calculated as if an NPC hits it

Camera shakes and the breathing option do not apply correctly after loading the game

Input stuck in management if the player banishes NPC while inspecting his/her details through dialogue.

If an eatable item returns a container that is sorted before that item sometimes the selected item index mixes up

Cursor visible during crafting

Some story and chapter quests' objectives can be done in incorrect order after reloading game

Some inventory items have wrong stats in the description

Selection input for right left is not visible in key binds menu

Resetting key binds always makes right key bind active

Hiding two handed tool due to equipping torch doesn't update color of currently selected tool in HUD

In various cases dark mode during item assignment can get stuck

Going to the NPC management through dialogue results in bad inputs displayed

Dead oxen had a collision with player after dying

Fists removed small stones on hit

Building on corners of the map outside the player's available area

Player being able to skin husbandry animals while mounted on a horse

The player crouching motion animations