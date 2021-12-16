Improved video mode and controller support.
Toy Story 3 update for 16 December 2021
December 2021 Hotfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Toy Story 3 Common depot Depot 300821
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 Cz Depot Depot 300822
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 Po Depot Depot 300823
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 Da Depot Depot 300824
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 Sw Depot Depot 300825
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 Fn Depot Depot 300826
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 Nw Depot Depot 300827
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 E Depot Depot 300828
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 F Depot Depot 300829
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 I Depot Depot 301020
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 G Depot Depot 301021
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 S Depot Depot 301022
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 D Depot Depot 301023
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 Bp Depot Depot 301024
- Loading history…
Toy Story 3 Ru Depot Depot 301025
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update