New Update. Version 0.87 is here!

Hello there,

We are adding 6th mission with New Balance in this update. It has a completely remade wave design. A lot of people complained about insane difficulty of Old Balance. New Balance is what you waited for.

We added a small feature to this map. Now, fly mobs appear from 2 hidden spots during the game. We slightly changed boss fight phase. First of all, we added space for 6-9 towers near boss spots because fight last too long in the Old Balance. Boss bug got 125% magic vulnerability. It works good with Ice towers which appear in this level at the first time. Voodoo Tower was replaced with Ice Mage. Also, parameters of Ice tower was changed.

Secondly, we changed types of enemies in the boss phase wave. Now it spawns only bugs and flies during the fight. Parameters of all mobs were changed. Fast Bug now spawns another monster upon death (instead of making an invulnerable mob with short life time). We changed Boss Bug ability. It roars on a group of allies and increases its movement speed. Also, towers get a small range bonus when attacking Boss Bug.

Finally, boss's Cocoon gives meat now. Cocoon's bugs got reduced movement speed but increased health. Cocoon heath and number of bugs now depends on the spot it spawned. For example, top cocoon spot has the lowest health and spawn less bugs (because top path appeared later in the mission and got weaker defenses).

New Interface design

We used basic design for different parts of the interface. Game evolved. We think it's time to make a proper design. There is a list with new design features below:

New display of tower attack range.

New display for tower building.

New font for all text fields.

Text in info menu used with bold font and lighter color.

Cursor and it's different states.

New design for spell casting with an indicator of remaining charges.

New size of top buttons. Also, Mini-movie icon was removed from Pause menu

Other game changes

Ice mage damage increased from 95-99 to 145-151. Attack speed improved from 2.25s to 2s. Duration of slow reduced from 15s to 10s. Price increased from 200 to 225. Also, he changes targets with every shot (to slow much enemies as possible).

Bonus to enemy resistance at Hard/Nightmare changed from 0%/5% to 5%/10%. Lives at Hard/Nightmare changed from 25/10 to 30/15.

Condition of Mission 1 achievement changed from 10 to 4 minutes.

Added alternative scenarios for Mission 1-3 if player has already completed them (No old mage appearances and hiding a start wave button).

Big Stegofly mob (Mission 6) now damages barricades upon death.

Towers get an extra attack range while attacking Boss Bug (Mission 6).

Bug fixes

Fixed the bug when big monsters didn't damage barricades.

Monsters leave blood upon death in Mission 1.

Fixed the bug when Spear Towers missed a lot against Bug Boss in Mission 6.

Fixed the bug when Spike trap showed wrong value upon activation.

Visual fixes of Boss Bug

Opening Mini-movies menu or System menu during the game turns the pause on.

Boss Bug regeneration works properly now.

Enemy preview in the Start Wave Button works properly now.

Play with us,