Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update for 13 December 2021

Update 12-13-2021

Build 7875719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Added Sweet Dreams as a legal stage for competitive matches.

  • Fixed issue where character images would show a white box behind them.

  • Fixed an issue that made The Flying Dutchman’s Ship stage show visual errors.

  • Fixed issue that created an invalid state where players had to restart the game after experiencing a network error when entering “Quick Play”.

  • Improvements have been made to the matchmaking algorithm and now the competitive matchmaking should be much faster.

  • Fixed visual bug with Oblina when performing get up attack with her alt costume.

  • Fixed issue where effects animations wouldn’t be cut off as expected when entering the results screen.

  • Overall improvements to the netcode functionalities.

  • Character fixes

    • Zim

      • Zim's up special now reaches the correct vertical height.
      • Gir now faces the expected direction when being redirected.
      • Gir now explodes when z-dropped.
      • Gir no longer despawns after a set time.
      • Gir now immediately falls through sinking terrain. (Prevents bug where Gir couldn’t be respawned if trapped in quicksand)

    • Leonardo

      • Fixed bug where Leonardo’s mid special release animations were slower than intended, causing hitboxes to appear behind him.
      • Leonardo's Up Aerial now uses the correct animation.

    • Sandy

      • Sandy's lasso comes out correctly in the air now.
      • Sandy's lasso reel-in animation is sped up so opponents are released in front of Sandy as expected.

    • Toph

      • Toph's neutral special fire animation comes out correctly in the air now.

    • Garfield

      • Garfield's light down hits aerial opponents now.

    • Aang

      • Aang now rolls the correct directions.

