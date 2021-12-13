Update 12-13-2021

General
Added Sweet Dreams as a legal stage for competitive matches.
Fixed issue where character images would show a white box behind them.
Fixed an issue that made The Flying Dutchman’s Ship stage show visual errors.
Fixed issue that created an invalid state where players had to restart the game after experiencing a network error when entering “Quick Play”.
Improvements have been made to the matchmaking algorithm and now the competitive matchmaking should be much faster.
Fixed visual bug with Oblina when performing get up attack with her alt costume.
Fixed issue where effects animations wouldn’t be cut off as expected when entering the results screen.
Overall improvements to the netcode functionalities.
Character fixes
Zim
- Zim's up special now reaches the correct vertical height.
- Gir now faces the expected direction when being redirected.
- Gir now explodes when z-dropped.
- Gir no longer despawns after a set time.
- Gir now immediately falls through sinking terrain. (Prevents bug where Gir couldn’t be respawned if trapped in quicksand)
Leonardo
- Fixed bug where Leonardo’s mid special release animations were slower than intended, causing hitboxes to appear behind him.
- Leonardo's Up Aerial now uses the correct animation.
Sandy
- Sandy's lasso comes out correctly in the air now.
- Sandy's lasso reel-in animation is sped up so opponents are released in front of Sandy as expected.
Toph
- Toph's neutral special fire animation comes out correctly in the air now.
Garfield
- Garfield's light down hits aerial opponents now.
Aang
- Aang now rolls the correct directions.
