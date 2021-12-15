 Skip to content

AIDroneSim update for 15 December 2021

1.25 : Leaderboards & Ligthing controls

Leaderboards
  • Leaderboards are accessible from the main menu or the end of a race :

  • Ghosts corresponding to the leaderboard records will race with you
  • Only an Open category for now.
Editor : Lighting & custom properties

  • New system of custom properties.

    When an object has custom properties, you can set the values in the bottom right corner.

  • Check the lights !

  • Sun & FPV Camera controllers.



    These are two unique items designed to control the scene lighting. For example, to get a night setup :

    • Disable auto-exposure in the FPV Camera controller.
    • Set the Sun intensity to 0 while pointing upwards.

  • Note : Dynamic lights are costly and spamming them will result in a significant performance impact. Try to be reasonable !
  • Example from DEVILS :

Misc

  • Additional Editor shortcuts :

    • Rotation Mode (R)
    • Translation Mode (T)
    • Switch between Local/World frame of reference (Y)
    • Up (CAPS LOCK)
    • Down ( Left Shift)

  • All shortcuts can be customized.

  • Misc. fixes and improvements.

Support & more

As always, don't hesitate to contact us for anything :

Thanks

Jay, Devils, the Broken Arm FPV crew, the RoTor's CooL crew, every beta tester ever, all the reviewers, and all the amazing pilots contributing to develop this sim !

Happy holidays !

