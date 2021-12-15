1.25 : Leaderboards & Ligthing controls

Leaderboards
- Leaderboards are accessible from the main menu or the end of a race :
- Ghosts corresponding to the leaderboard records will race with you
- Only an Open category for now.
Editor : Lighting & custom properties
-
New system of custom properties.
When an object has custom properties, you can set the values in the bottom right corner.
-
Check the lights !
-
Sun & FPV Camera controllers.
These are two unique items designed to control the scene lighting. For example, to get a night setup :
- Disable auto-exposure in the FPV Camera controller.
- Set the Sun intensity to 0 while pointing upwards.
- Note : Dynamic lights are costly and spamming them will result in a significant performance impact. Try to be reasonable !
- Example from DEVILS :
Misc
-
Additional Editor shortcuts :
- Rotation Mode (R)
- Translation Mode (T)
- Switch between Local/World frame of reference (Y)
- Up (CAPS LOCK)
- Down ( Left Shift)
-
All shortcuts can be customized.
-
Misc. fixes and improvements.
Support & more
As always, don't hesitate to contact us for anything :
- Discord : https://discord.gg/FNekmBXeAP
- Mail : contact@aidronesim.com & diophante.studio@gmail.com
Thanks
Jay, Devils, the Broken Arm FPV crew, the RoTor's CooL crew, every beta tester ever, all the reviewers, and all the amazing pilots contributing to develop this sim !
Happy holidays !
