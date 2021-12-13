Version 1.3 has many new asked-for features and improvements!

NEW IN 1.3
- A button to show the user manual
- Expert settings
- Edit progression library. Add your own progressions or delete the ones you don't want.
- Show instrument names in MIDI tracks and export XML
- Show instrument names in metadata
- Choose channel instruments
- Choose drumset drums
- Modify channel Spread, Bounce, Silence, Rhythm, Dynamics and Merge for even more control over the generated music
- Some settings were moved from normal settings to expert settings: Embellish, Note rest and part silencing
Please uninstall the old version before installing the new one!
Changed files in this update