MuGen - The Music Generator update for 13 December 2021

Version 1.3 has many new asked-for features and improvements!

Version 1.3 has many new asked-for features and improvements!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW IN 1.3

  • A button to show the user manual
  • Expert settings
  • Edit progression library. Add your own progressions or delete the ones you don't want.
  • Show instrument names in MIDI tracks and export XML
  • Show instrument names in metadata
  • Choose channel instruments
  • Choose drumset drums
  • Modify channel Spread, Bounce, Silence, Rhythm, Dynamics and Merge for even more control over the generated music
  • Some settings were moved from normal settings to expert settings: Embellish, Note rest and part silencing

Please uninstall the old version before installing the new one!

Happy composing!

