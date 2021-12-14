Update 1.13

Hello, guys! This is our winter cleaning update where we upload all the small fixes and changes that were done over the last few months.

Fixed various minor issues

Corrected some localization issues.

Note that the changelog might not include all the issues.

All other Strategic Mind titles are also receiving updates right now.

You can expect more updates and quality of life improvements as we keep working on the upcoming Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty. All relevant improvements will be delivered across all titles of the Strategic Mind series.

With best regards

Starni Games team