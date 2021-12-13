 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 13 December 2021

Patch notes 0.5.1-f

General

  • The option to enter a level in time trial mode will only be presented if the level has already been cleared in regular play. (This doesn't apply to the demo).
  • Some modifications to the way resuming from pause works in an attempt to squash some strange bugs.

    Ham Dass
  • A disgustingly convenient cheese strategy is now prevented.

    Lord Nutmeg (phase III)
  • bugfix: the U-shaped star attack no longer kills you if you happen to be on the eye of the hat when the stars are spawned.
  • bugfix: the arrow shock attack no longer occasionally behaves like a solid wall.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1696721
  • Loading history…
