Patch notes 0.5.1-f

General
- The option to enter a level in time trial mode will only be presented if the level has already been cleared in regular play. (This doesn't apply to the demo).
- Some modifications to the way resuming from pause works in an attempt to squash some strange bugs.
Ham Dass
- A disgustingly convenient cheese strategy is now prevented.
Lord Nutmeg (phase III)
- bugfix: the U-shaped star attack no longer kills you if you happen to be on the eye of the hat when the stars are spawned.
- bugfix: the arrow shock attack no longer occasionally behaves like a solid wall.
