RAYZE update for 13 December 2021

Rayze 1.9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7875516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

anti cheat for speed hacks implemented

added different fullscreen mode variants in settings

updated crosshair look, animation and functionality

added crosshair scale settings

mouse input should be noticeably even more raw

updated mouse sensitivity settings with 3 floating points

added panel warp particle effect & screen shake for extra feedback

added energy tunnel particle effect to indicate trajectory

baked occlusion culling in all the levels

jukebox doesn't appear when music is disabled

some SFX were updated

redesigned 3_5 (map is now static without moving elements with more warp possibilities)

cars on 4_3 (don't drive on players route anymore)

visual changes for improved visibility on levels 5_4, 6_1, and 6_2

