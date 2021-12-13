anti cheat for speed hacks implemented
added different fullscreen mode variants in settings
updated crosshair look, animation and functionality
added crosshair scale settings
mouse input should be noticeably even more raw
updated mouse sensitivity settings with 3 floating points
added panel warp particle effect & screen shake for extra feedback
added energy tunnel particle effect to indicate trajectory
baked occlusion culling in all the levels
jukebox doesn't appear when music is disabled
some SFX were updated
redesigned 3_5 (map is now static without moving elements with more warp possibilities)
cars on 4_3 (don't drive on players route anymore)
visual changes for improved visibility on levels 5_4, 6_1, and 6_2
RAYZE update for 13 December 2021
Rayze 1.9 Update
