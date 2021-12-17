 Skip to content

Flashing Lights update for 17 December 2021

UPDATE NOW LIVE | Hospital Interior and Holidays Cheer

Last edited by Wendy

A new update for Flashing Lights is out now! This update starts off with a brand new interior for the hospital. You can now walk through the front doors and explore the ER.

We have also brought back some festive cheer to Flashing Lights, adding a Christmas tree in central park, festive hats, and also a chance for your cones or flares to turn into presents.

Full Update Notes

New

  • Hospital update with interior
  • Christmas hats for players and Christmas tree in central park
  • Optional snow effect for the camera, turn it on and off with chat command /snow
  • Random possibility to spawn Christmas present prop by placing Cones or Road Flares

Fixes

  • AI traffic spawning range adjusted (city vs highways)
  • Adjustments made when getting out of a car to prevent falling though ground
  • Request Transport menu for downed AI ped/suspect no longer gets stuck
  • Fixed NPC sliding or disappearing when player grabbed them out of vehicle
  • Character no longer continues to burn after being revived
  • Fixed an issue where calling for a Tow pickup would sometimes skip target vehicle and spawned a pedestrian instead
  • Addressed issues with police callouts not clearing
  • Missing person mission [ID 1007] should no longer end prematurely
  • Updated vehicle trunk props
  • Adjusted render distance for props depending on Prop spawn settings in Graphics menu
  • Speed sign fixed in area 38-9

Watch out in January, when we plan to announce the next Flashing Lights roadmap!

We wish you all a happy holidays and a wonderful new year.

Flashing Lights Team

