UPDATE NOW LIVE | Hospital Interior and Holidays Cheer

Hello all,

A new update for Flashing Lights is out now! This update starts off with a brand new interior for the hospital. You can now walk through the front doors and explore the ER.

We have also brought back some festive cheer to Flashing Lights, adding a Christmas tree in central park, festive hats, and also a chance for your cones or flares to turn into presents.

New

Hospital update with interior

Christmas hats for players and Christmas tree in central park

Optional snow effect for the camera, turn it on and off with chat command /snow

Random possibility to spawn Christmas present prop by placing Cones or Road Flares

Fixes

AI traffic spawning range adjusted (city vs highways)

Adjustments made when getting out of a car to prevent falling though ground

Request Transport menu for downed AI ped/suspect no longer gets stuck

Fixed NPC sliding or disappearing when player grabbed them out of vehicle

Character no longer continues to burn after being revived

Fixed an issue where calling for a Tow pickup would sometimes skip target vehicle and spawned a pedestrian instead

Addressed issues with police callouts not clearing

Missing person mission [ID 1007] should no longer end prematurely

Updated vehicle trunk props

Adjusted render distance for props depending on Prop spawn settings in Graphics menu

Speed sign fixed in area 38-9

Watch out in January, when we plan to announce the next Flashing Lights roadmap!

We wish you all a happy holidays and a wonderful new year.

Flashing Lights Team