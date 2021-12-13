Prehistoric Kingdom - Beta 0.3.20

Welcome, park managers!

Thank you all so much for your feedback over the first week of Beta. We'll be working hard to add new content and improve Prehistoric Kingdom before our Early Access release in April, 2022.

Additions

Buildings & Scenery

Backstage Door 1

Backstage Door 2

Modern Door 1

Modern Door 2

Modern Door 3

Rustic Door 1

Rustic Door 2

Rustic Door 3



FX Fire

FX Waterfall & Splash

FX Smoke

Foliage Redwood variants (2, 3, 4) Scots Pine variants (2, 3)

Construction Added Ctrl+A as a keybind to quickly select all the pieces inside an edited group Added quick modular object scaling functionality - hold Left Alt to scale an object, tap to reset its scale

Audio Small Ceratopsian family sounds added to Protoceratops Readded foliage painting audio

Music Added new idle/wonder track



Changes

Animals Improved animal pathfinding at lower framerates

Buildings & Scenery Removed noise from rough statue material Reduced emissive brightness of brand signs

Foliage Adjusted horsetail shading and impostors

UX/Balance Updated Help menu text to include Excavations and remove Alpha references Added quick Excavations access toggle on the left side of the screen Reduced excavation sites purchasing costs Increased income from guest facility usage Fixed UI issue that caused the wrong cost to be displayed in the preview panel of some modular items Added ability to disable weather transitions through the weather menu Set item rotation snap default to disabled

Rendering Adjusted fog distances and general level haziness Adjusted grass color saturation and alpha cutoff Adjusted AO effects

Audio 3D sound size now shrinks over distance to better spatialize animals when not up-close Adjusted distance attenuation on small Ceratopsian sounds Reduced volume of sleeping Mini-Aviary creatures Random wildlife now use distant reverb instead of local area

Music Soundtrack volume should be more consistent across tracks



Bug Fixes

Critical Loading a new level will now reset the terrain, setting a much prettier scenery overall

Buildings & Scenery Fixed wrong pieces on the round stone walls Fixed inverted normals on the vertical wooden wall style

Construction Fixed a critical issue that caused prefab placement corruption Fixed issue that caused mini aviary animals to disappear once the mini aviary style is changed Fixed modular grid graphic sizing issue

UX Save game previews now display a more accurate overview of the park, including rendered modular items Fixed animal naming Fixed modular grid graphic offset when entering modular edit mode Fixed issue causing the animal navmesh preview graphics to get stuck when exiting overview mode Fixed screenshot mode initializing with wrong values

Audio Fixed random wildlife layers not panning left and right Fixed issue that caused action audio to get stuck on a loop Fixed item placement not sending to stereo reverb channels

Music Fixed soundtrack carrying over into the main menu Fixed soundtrack cutting out during musical pauses or low dynamics



Performance

Improved rendering performance during night-time, framerate should now be more consistent regardless of time of day

Reduced drawing distances for some items, this should hopefully improve performance for lower end machines

Reduced shadow cascade count, creating a slight rendering performance boost

Slightly reduced overall rendering cost of clouds, while improving lower setting cloud graphics

Notes

VFX particles currently render through fog, creating odd depth issues depending on the viewing angle and weather conditions. As this is an issue relating to the engine, we do not have an ETA for a fix, though placing solid objects behind particles (e.g. rocks) can help to alleviate depth problems.

Thumbnail screenshot from Discord user Warpth.