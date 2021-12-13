Patch 1.0.6 is now live!
• Improved Steam verification
• Player progress - fixed an issue with partially and completely resetting player progress. If the problem is completely resolved, then in the next patch we will gift propcoins to all players
• Quick Play - victory by the Killer now earns you 15 propcoins
• Props - improved physics
• Maps - removed the second variation of the Farm
• Killers - Propmachine regression speed after breaking it increased from 0.33% to 0.5% per second
• Wiggle - fixed resetting Wiggle progress when putting a Survivor on the ground at the last moment
• Main Menu - fixed low FPS for the team leader in the main menu
• Quick Play - removed the Match Canceled window at the end of the match
• Optimization and fixes for Farm, House, Abbey, Camp and School maps
• Minor UI and localization fixes
Propnight update for 13 December 2021
Patch 1.0.6
