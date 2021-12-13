 Skip to content

My Village Life update for 13 December 2021

MVL: Snowy Christmas Update

MVL: Snowy Christmas Update
Build 7875260

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 1 New Driveable Vehicle
  • 1 New Paintable Vehicle
  • 5 New Tuning
  • 3 New Findable car parts
  • 2 New Achievement
  • New Snowy and bald trees in the winter mode
  • New Handbraking system (Only in Singleplayer mode in this version)
  • New Vehicle pushing system
  • New Tire trail system
  • New "Tire reacting to ground" effect system
  • New Foot print system
  • New Fog system
  • New Drink: Mulled wine
  • New Mulled wine vendor
  • New findable abandoned toilets
  • New Player restorer system if you falling under the ground
  • New Mysteries
  • New Locations
  • New Items
  • Updated the main menu to winter theme
  • Updated graphics
  • Updated map
  • Added black line to Buses sides
  • Added Snow on the pig hutch roofs
  • Replaced The City road junction
  • Replaced Radio music to christmas musics
  • Turned off the halloween pumpkins
  • Fixed Light Count on all graphics setting
  • Fixed Pia Truck help
  • Fixed Pia Truck hud position
  • Fixed Winter textures
  • Fixed Winter road textures
  • Fixed The abandoned house scene bugs
  • Fixed AI vehicles lights intensity
  • Fixed The Bus inside mirror problem
  • Fixed Stop board glowing bug
  • Fixed Trees Collider bug
  • Fixed Main house roof snow problem
  • Fixed "The targeter is visible" bug on the external camera
  • Fixed Drunk men's collider bug
  • Fixed Ice position
  • Fixed "Impostors isn't visible in the airplane camera" problem
  • Fixed Grasses position problem
  • Removed The wrong grasses
  • Optimized plants

    And more...

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all MVL players.

