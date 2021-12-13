MVL: Snowy Christmas Update

- 1 New Driveable Vehicle
- 1 New Paintable Vehicle
- 5 New Tuning
- 3 New Findable car parts
- 2 New Achievement
- New Snowy and bald trees in the winter mode
- New Handbraking system (Only in Singleplayer mode in this version)
- New Vehicle pushing system
- New Tire trail system
- New "Tire reacting to ground" effect system
- New Foot print system
- New Fog system
- New Drink: Mulled wine
- New Mulled wine vendor
- New findable abandoned toilets
- New Player restorer system if you falling under the ground
- New Mysteries
- New Locations
- New Items
- Updated the main menu to winter theme
- Updated graphics
- Updated map
- Added black line to Buses sides
- Added Snow on the pig hutch roofs
- Replaced The City road junction
- Replaced Radio music to christmas musics
- Turned off the halloween pumpkins
- Fixed Light Count on all graphics setting
- Fixed Pia Truck help
- Fixed Pia Truck hud position
- Fixed Winter textures
- Fixed Winter road textures
- Fixed The abandoned house scene bugs
- Fixed AI vehicles lights intensity
- Fixed The Bus inside mirror problem
- Fixed Stop board glowing bug
- Fixed Trees Collider bug
- Fixed Main house roof snow problem
- Fixed "The targeter is visible" bug on the external camera
- Fixed Drunk men's collider bug
- Fixed Ice position
- Fixed "Impostors isn't visible in the airplane camera" problem
- Fixed Grasses position problem
- Removed The wrong grasses
- Optimized plants
And more...
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all MVL players.
