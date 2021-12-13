Early Access 0.4.2p1: Eel-ectric fixes

Hey drifters,
Early Access 0.4.2p1 is now live.
We fixed some pressing issues with Eel-ectricity and added thresholds so you can control when generators will start producing.
Energy
- If an energy grid has energy storage available, generators will now start producing energy when the energy grid falls below a certain threshold. This threshold can be set per generator in both the building panel and energy grid overview.
- Drifters will no longer jump out of the manual generators when another project has higher priority. This would cause them to get stuck running back and forth between a generator and a workshop that required energy.
- The Oil-Powered Generator now has a higher priority than the Wood-Powered Generator.
- Improved readability in energy grid overview.
- You can now select buildings from the energy grid overview.
- Added tooltip to maximum inventory slider in the item generator panel.
Fixes
- Fixed workshops not always showing they are turned off in the energy grid overview.
- Fixed energy grid overview having small discrepancies in power production / consumption totals due to rounding.
- Fixed energy overview overlapping with borders when adding too many buildings.
