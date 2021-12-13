 Skip to content

Flotsam update for 13 December 2021

Early Access 0.4.2p1: Eel-ectric fixes

Early Access 0.4.2p1: Eel-ectric fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey drifters,

Early Access 0.4.2p1 is now live.

We fixed some pressing issues with Eel-ectricity and added thresholds so you can control when generators will start producing.

Energy

  • If an energy grid has energy storage available, generators will now start producing energy when the energy grid falls below a certain threshold. This threshold can be set per generator in both the building panel and energy grid overview.
  • Drifters will no longer jump out of the manual generators when another project has higher priority. This would cause them to get stuck running back and forth between a generator and a workshop that required energy.
  • The Oil-Powered Generator now has a higher priority than the Wood-Powered Generator.
  • Improved readability in energy grid overview.
  • You can now select buildings from the energy grid overview.
  • Added tooltip to maximum inventory slider in the item generator panel.

Fixes

  • Fixed workshops not always showing they are turned off in the energy grid overview.
  • Fixed energy grid overview having small discrepancies in power production / consumption totals due to rounding.
  • Fixed energy overview overlapping with borders when adding too many buildings.

