Update 1.31 + DLC info!

Hey everyone!

We've decided to split the DLC from the update we were working on alongside it, so we're releasing the update immediately, and the DLC early next year. Originally we planned to bundle the two and release them both before christmas, but looking at where we are, we wouldn't be able to get things to a level of quality we are happy with on time. The DLC is 99% done, but that last 1% is always the most important and time consuming one!

This being our first DLC release, we really want to get it right, and do right by everyone who loves and supports Chronicon. We hope you will find it worth the wait!

In the meantime, we've updated the DLC store page with some fresh new screenshots, and we'll have a lot more to share on the DLC and future content in the next year!

Have a look:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1599010/Chronicon__Ancient_Beasts/

Anyway, on with the 1.31.0 update!

There are some significant fixes and tweaks, which is why we decided to release it a bit earlier.

In particular, some balancing changes to boss health and damage in Anomalies (we expect to need to tune this further based on your feedback), as well as tweaks and fixes to some weird item and skill interactions. In particular, Crown of Innate Possibilities double dipped on Mastery and item/power-boosted procs, so if you find that this has impacted your build a lot, do let us know, as we suspect the item may need need some tweaks after this fix.

As always, thanks for your reports and suggestions, and please let us know if any issues pop up and we'll get right on that.

Thanks, hope you enjoy!

Full notes:

1.31.0:

Anomalies & Monsters:

Increased damage of all Anomaly bosses to be on par with Lesser Act bosses (ie bosses in Acts before the final boss/Lesser Boss Anomalies).

Regular cave theme no longer roll as Temple Tunnels, and can instead roll as Sand Cave layouts (new thing from DLC, but accessible to everyone).

Reduced damage of Sandworms by 20% across the board.

Updated some randomized champion names.

Drastically reduced the damage of "Surger" Affix enemies.

Lesser Rune drops from Dungeon Anomaly completion are now weighted towards the least obtained runes (as per codex entries), to take out some of the frustration of bad luck and repeated drops.

Interface:

Added Discord join button to the main menu (under "More").

Added UI theme slider to interface settings menu (the DLC adds a whole new UI theme & music).

Made all types of healthbars invisible during cutscenes.

Improved enchant value display by showing stars on natural high rolls (previously stars would only show if they were augmented by the player).

Moved Wardrobe dyes 1 pixel to the left to be centered in their boxes.

Updated Help Index on Companions and CDR interactions.

Updated main menu.

Items & Equipment:

General:

Items now have a (very!) small chance to roll with all enchants att max augment.

Updated description of Aspect of the Ethereal to be more clear and have consistent wording with similar powers.

Runes:

Lethal Mobility: Effect now lasts 7 seconds, up from 3.

Infected Wounds: Augments buffed to [30][[50]], from [25][[30]].

Chilled Blood: Augments buffed to [30][[50]], from [25][[30]].

Burning Lightning: Augments buffed to [30][[50]], from [25][[30]].

QoL & Misc:

Added a dummy that attacks players and companions in Tinka's Domain, so you can test "on hurt" triggers like Thorns, etc. You'll find it in the bottom left and you need to get close for it to attack.

Added Evades to the death log.

Upgrading Gems now upgrades them 5x at a time rather than all, when holding ctrl. (10 was suggested, but 5 made the most sense since you need 5 to go to the next tier).

Swapping gear, resetting skills, or importing a build will now reset debuffs on the Dummies.

You can no longer convert a favorited item into a rune, nor unlock its enchants, without first unfavoriting it, to prevent accidents.

Improved Spanish localization based on community feedback.

Tweaked burn/fire particles a bit.

Skills:

Improved impact visuals of some Archery Base skills for Warden.

Improved impact visuals and sound feedback from several base skills for all classes.

Improved default impact particle effects used for Shadow, Holy, and Physical Storm skills.

Soul Thief and Hellcaller (Warlock Passives) should now interact with Jon's Book of Souls.

Lich Heart (Warlock Mastery) now affects Lich Ultimate skills as well.

Death Come Near Me (Warlock Mastery) now counts bosses as 15 foes, like other similar skills does.

Standardized the wording on all weaken passives.

Sound:

Added an unlock sound to locked chests.

Added a sound when slotting in a skill.

Added a new sound for when reaching the top rank of a skill.

Added footstep sounds that vary depending on material stepped on; ie sand, gravel, grass, etc no longer all sound like tile.

Added new sounds for the following items: Elixirs, Tarot Card, Champion's Crown, and Runes.

Rebalanced sound volume for all player attack grunts.

Fixes: