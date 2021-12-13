Welcome to ThumBeat: Button Basher Edition! v1.0.1

Thank you for being here! We are excited to get you all button bashing away at some new songs never seen before in rhythm games.

But speaking of button bashing, we have just pushed out an update to do some fixes you have kindly shared back with us:

Push & Shove on Easy was not working, and selecting it takes you to a broken game screen. This should be playable now.

If you are using a mouse or touch screen on the Pause screen, you weren't able to resume. This should be working as expected now.

Despite the game's name, we need to make sure you are not literally just mashing the controls all the way through! We have added a mechanism to ensure genuine gameplay and thus has more genuine high scores on the leaderboards.

Thank you for reading this, and Happy Button Bashing!