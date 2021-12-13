 Skip to content

Dolmen update for 13 December 2021

DOLMEN Preview Build Streams

Share · View all patches · Build 7874916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Hello DOLMEN fans,

We are thrilled to announce that our publisher will be hosting 2 separate streams playing through the DOLMEN preview build on their channels. The preview build is an edited version of DOLMEN which contains a number of areas and bosses you will be able to find in the full release

The streams will be hosted Tuesday December 14th at 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 4pm CET and Friday December 17th at 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 4pm CET.

The stream can be watched on the following channels:

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/primemattergg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrimeMatter/

Or right here on Steam,

We hope to see you there.**

