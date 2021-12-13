12 Days of Dorfmas - Day 7

Hey everyone,

We are back for another day of Dorfmas right here on Steam! And there might be something on Reddit, too.

We are riding a wave of positive Highs currently. Last Thursday we won the Award for "Best German Game" at the German Developers Awards, which is awesome. We are still all quite shocked and in disbelief! In addition, both Polygon, as well as The New Yorker put us on their 2021 GOTY Lists which is very humbling.

We'd like to celebrate with you a little bit today, so we'll be giving away another Steam Key. To enter the giveaway, comment this News post, and tell us which Special Tile (except Bridges and Land-Train-Stations) you want to see us add to the game! We will pick one random commenter on Wednesday Afternoon CEST!

As usual, if you know someone who might be interested in this chance - Let them know! ;)