Hi everyone,

We thank you for your patience and can excitedly now announce our localization patch is now out. If you were waiting until now to buy the game, luck is on your side! Sable is part of the Steam Midweek Madness, with 33% off!

Sable's localization has expanded to now include French, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Simplified Chinese. Traverse the world with Sable, now with more localization options!

We also hear you in regards to your calls to rebind your keys. For now, we've enabled the arrow keys as an alternate input method. Full key rebinding is something we're actively working on, and as soon as we can give an update on when we can implement it, we will!

Please note: Although Sable now supports the above languages, if you wish to contact support, we can only reply to those queries in English.

Thank you again, and have a great holiday season,

/Raw Fury & Shedworks