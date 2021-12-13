Small Patch for Yesterdays bugs...

Yesterday we released into Early Access and the support has been overwhelming, thank you for your reviews and feedback. I am working my hardest to fix all the bugs we all found and will not be stopping till they are all gone.

Thanks for those who joined the Discord and where active in helping us test things, and sorry to those who did not like the game, we hope you will give us another chance in a future update!

other than this, there will be 2 - 3 updates a day from this point until further notice.

Have a good day and thanks for reading!