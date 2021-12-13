 Skip to content

Simple Tools update for 13 December 2021

New repair automatically click tools

Repair parts options, correction of Chinese language, changes to other countries local language (Google translate, may not be correct)

New AI options that allow the user to custom, remain permanently work tasks, continuous automatic click Settings button

Note: select AI options TAB, right-click the UI menu bar, respectively add and remove the two options

Select AI options TAB, the content of the right to add, derived from, in the Settings TAB of the binding

New extension - configuration and extension - setting (add Minecraft FPS and Left4 Dead 2 FPS)

