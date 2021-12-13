- Achievements: Added 9 new achievements for the (main) story missions.
- Expert mode: Moved piers, manually building foundations and the railway crossing to expert mode.
- Fixed: Fabric not being exportable.
- Fixed: Fixed a bug causing the game to create additional auto-saves where stockpiles and other zones are missing when you've played multiple maps in the same session. Huge kudos to the player sending the bug report with the vital hint, that it is related to auto-saves.
- Fixed: Items getting stuck on conveyor distributors in some cases.
- Fixed: Layout bug in trade caravan panel when buying something and then selecting it again after new goods are available.
- Fixed: Maybe fixed an issue causing buildings to not build in some cases.
- Fixed: Some fixes for the French localization.
- Fixed: When an item gets displaced from a belt when it is built, it no longer stays reserved.
- Fixed: When placing stone roads over existing roads, the count of required rocks is now displayed correctly.
- Fixed: When you fully upgrade the boat in mission 5 before starting the objective, the game now counts this towards the upgrade objective as well.
- Gameplay: When stockpiling items after they have been mined, miners should now ignore stockpiles/depots with the "use for stockpiling" option disabled.
- Gameplay: Zeppelins no longer choose the closest good to transport but the one that's been in transit the longest. This saves performance and distributes the zeppelins better.
- Localization: Finished the French localization.
- Settings: You can now change the volume of the notification sounds.
- UI: The build menu now shows how many instances of each building you've built.
- Visual: Replaced the conveyor belt icon.
- Visual: Replaced the loading screen backgrounds.
Kubifaktorium update for 13 December 2021
Update notes 7.12.2021-13.12.2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
- Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update