Share · View all patches · Build 7874681 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

*The visualizer now opens with a hand full of default starting colors (will be chosen randomly)

*When you change the colors for a specific song you can now save them,

so next time you listen to that song you got your custom colors.

*You now can change your audio device without exiting the app.

*Fixed some small bugs