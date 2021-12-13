Patch v1.0.2 (0 Health bug fix, dynamic footstep sounds

Thank you everyone who reported any bugs and gave feedback, or even just gave the game a try/wishlisted!
This weeks patch comes with a fix for one of the more common bugs people were having, where on "chapter restart" characters would come back with 0 health. They weren't getting wiped correctly from cache on save reload, but now they are so this bug should be completely gone!
Changes:
- Fix for 0 health bug.
- Dynamic sound for footsteps (different sounds on forest terrain, rocky, etc).
- Framework implemented for dialogue choices.
- Shortened tutorial verbiage so player isn't presented with wall of text.
- Cut-scene units will no longer show outlines when hidden.
Changed files in this update