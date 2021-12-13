 Skip to content

Those Who Rule Playtest update for 13 December 2021

Patch v1.0.2 (0 Health bug fix, dynamic footstep sounds

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone who reported any bugs and gave feedback, or even just gave the game a try/wishlisted!

This weeks patch comes with a fix for one of the more common bugs people were having, where on "chapter restart" characters would come back with 0 health. They weren't getting wiped correctly from cache on save reload, but now they are so this bug should be completely gone!

Changes:

  • Fix for 0 health bug.
  • Dynamic sound for footsteps (different sounds on forest terrain, rocky, etc).
  • Framework implemented for dialogue choices.
  • Shortened tutorial verbiage so player isn't presented with wall of text.
  • Cut-scene units will no longer show outlines when hidden.

