Realm Grinder update for 17 December 2021

Realm Grinder v4.2.1 [Full Patch Notes]

Build 7874638

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global Reminder: Christmas Event will be starting on Dec 20th 2021, 1.01 PM UTC and will end on Jan 04th 2022, 7.59 PM UTC.

  • Prestige Artifacts can now be excavated properly.
  • AN1 base decreased.
  • AN2 now also increases Angel Coin find chance by 500%.
  • AN10 first effect increased.
  • DD12 base and scaling decreased.
  • DG4 additive and production parts, effects decreased.
  • DG6 scaling decreased for both effects.
  • DG8 scaling decreased.
  • DG11 multiplicative effect decreased.
  • AR2 now changes Precognition starting duration to 5 minutes.
  • MK7 start value decreased, base increased, scaling decreased.
  • White Dragon's Breath scaling decreased.
  • All Creation, all effects decreased.
  • S11125 (Multiplication) is now based on mana produced in this game.
  • S12250 (Necrodoomancy) base and scaling decreased.
  • S13125 (Fantasia) base decreased.
  • S13500 (Legerdemain) reworked: now increases the production of all buildings based on Royal Exchange bonus.
  • C5375 (Manufacture) base increased and scaling decreased for both effects.
  • D13125 (Asceticism) now also increases all faction times.
  • E11125 (Grey Friday) now also increases the production of all buildings based on Royal Exchange bonus.
  • W11625 (Genocide) scaling decreased.
  • W12250 (Raiding) base increased, scaling decreased.
  • E11875 (Overworking) base increased, scaling decreased.
  • Archon Challenges 1, 2 and 3 now remove Ascension Penalties from Angel's, Undead's and Titan's Upgrade 9s respectively.
  • Makers Challenge 5 max mana requirement reduced.
  • Druid Union base and scaling decreased.
  • Dragon Order Union base decreased.
  • Dragon Balance union base increased, scaling decreased.
  • Dragon Chaos Union base increased, scaling decreased.
  • Drow Set 1 effect swapped with Drow Set 2. New Drow Set 1 scaling increased.
  • Chrono Loading formula changed to logarithmic. Start value removed.
  • True Harlequin upgrade is now available at 5 different upgrades purchased. Formula reworked. Unlock conditions for the secret trophy and Mercenary Challenge 5 remain unchanged.
  • Expert Combinator now has the same formula as Novice Combinator.
  • LFD (Brooding Abyss) all values decreased.
  • LGU (Homunculus Lab) formula reworked, and now also increases the production of all buildings based on unspent research budget.
  • Lineage Perk 5's requirement increased to Reincarnation 139.
  • Former R180 power reintroduced, moved up to R190.
  • A4 Prestige factions entry requirement decreased to Reincarnation 235.
  • Prestige artifacts requirement decreased to Reincarnation 235.
  • Added a cap of R279 for A4.
  • All effects that increase spell tiers should also increase the automax tier when autocasting.
  • Added new advisor hints.

