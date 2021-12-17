Realm Grinder v4.2.1 [Full Patch Notes]

Global Reminder: Christmas Event will be starting on Dec 20th 2021, 1.01 PM UTC and will end on Jan 04th 2022, 7.59 PM UTC.
- Prestige Artifacts can now be excavated properly.
- AN1 base decreased.
- AN2 now also increases Angel Coin find chance by 500%.
- AN10 first effect increased.
- DD12 base and scaling decreased.
- DG4 additive and production parts, effects decreased.
- DG6 scaling decreased for both effects.
- DG8 scaling decreased.
- DG11 multiplicative effect decreased.
- AR2 now changes Precognition starting duration to 5 minutes.
- MK7 start value decreased, base increased, scaling decreased.
- White Dragon's Breath scaling decreased.
- All Creation, all effects decreased.
- S11125 (Multiplication) is now based on mana produced in this game.
- S12250 (Necrodoomancy) base and scaling decreased.
- S13125 (Fantasia) base decreased.
- S13500 (Legerdemain) reworked: now increases the production of all buildings based on Royal Exchange bonus.
- C5375 (Manufacture) base increased and scaling decreased for both effects.
- D13125 (Asceticism) now also increases all faction times.
- E11125 (Grey Friday) now also increases the production of all buildings based on Royal Exchange bonus.
- W11625 (Genocide) scaling decreased.
- W12250 (Raiding) base increased, scaling decreased.
- E11875 (Overworking) base increased, scaling decreased.
- Archon Challenges 1, 2 and 3 now remove Ascension Penalties from Angel's, Undead's and Titan's Upgrade 9s respectively.
- Makers Challenge 5 max mana requirement reduced.
- Druid Union base and scaling decreased.
- Dragon Order Union base decreased.
- Dragon Balance union base increased, scaling decreased.
- Dragon Chaos Union base increased, scaling decreased.
- Drow Set 1 effect swapped with Drow Set 2. New Drow Set 1 scaling increased.
- Chrono Loading formula changed to logarithmic. Start value removed.
- True Harlequin upgrade is now available at 5 different upgrades purchased. Formula reworked. Unlock conditions for the secret trophy and Mercenary Challenge 5 remain unchanged.
- Expert Combinator now has the same formula as Novice Combinator.
- LFD (Brooding Abyss) all values decreased.
- LGU (Homunculus Lab) formula reworked, and now also increases the production of all buildings based on unspent research budget.
- Lineage Perk 5's requirement increased to Reincarnation 139.
- Former R180 power reintroduced, moved up to R190.
- A4 Prestige factions entry requirement decreased to Reincarnation 235.
- Prestige artifacts requirement decreased to Reincarnation 235.
- Added a cap of R279 for A4.
- All effects that increase spell tiers should also increase the automax tier when autocasting.
- Added new advisor hints.
