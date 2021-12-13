 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trailmakers update for 13 December 2021

Mirror Mode Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7874550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Trailmakers!

We just pushed a small hotfix out for the Mirror Mode update with a couple of fixes for some pressing issues.

  • Fixed the trees that were not correctly being rendered in Stranded in Space when using Jobified Rendering.
  • Fixed a bug with Mirror Mode that caused blocks in the Mirror Plane being duplicated to mirror incorrectly.

We have a slightly larger hotfix coming later in the week to fix some more known issues, but we want to spend a bit more time getting these fixes ready first! Thanks to everyone for playing the Mirror Mode update, and those of you who have dived into the High Seas Expansion!

Changed files in this update

Trailmakers Content Depot 585421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.