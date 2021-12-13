Mirror Mode Hotfix 1

Hey Trailmakers!
We just pushed a small hotfix out for the Mirror Mode update with a couple of fixes for some pressing issues.
- Fixed the trees that were not correctly being rendered in Stranded in Space when using Jobified Rendering.
- Fixed a bug with Mirror Mode that caused blocks in the Mirror Plane being duplicated to mirror incorrectly.
We have a slightly larger hotfix coming later in the week to fix some more known issues, but we want to spend a bit more time getting these fixes ready first! Thanks to everyone for playing the Mirror Mode update, and those of you who have dived into the High Seas Expansion!
