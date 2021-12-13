Update Version 20211213



English

#########Content################

[Sins of Father]

Made the latest part of the mission description a bit clearer. It requires to finish the "Containment Breach" to proceed.

Unfortunately, this change will not automatically update to anyone who has already passed this part of this story as the mission description is dynamically generated.

But, it is just a description. Thus, there is no impact on actual mission flow.

[Containment Breach]

New location: The Inner Lab

Pushed the story a bit forward.

The update also serves two other purposes:

1, Add a battle to test out the new multi-target FPS mode with a large group of enemies.

2, Provide another chance to obtain the Elf King's bow as it can be missed in previous stories caused by the non-linear nature of the story.

#########System#####################

Dead enemies will no longer move in the FPS mode.

#########DEBUG#################

Fixed a bug that there is an invisible chest in the 1978 version of Queensmouth.

简体中文

#########Content################

[父辈的原罪]

将任务描述的当前最后一段内容表述得略微更清楚。该任务需要完成“收容突破”后继续。

不过，这不会反映到已经达成这一步任务的现有玩家的内容上，因为任务描述是动态生成的。

当然，这对任务本身不存在影响。因为这只是一个描述性的文字变化。

[收容突破]

新地点：内部实验室

故事剧情向前推动了一点。

本次更新同时为了完成如下两个目标：

1，提供一场可以包含大量敌人用于实验多个目标第一人称射击模式的战斗

2，提供另一个获得精灵王之弓的机会。（因为非线性流程的缘故，此前的故事中可能出现玩家未发现或因为别的原因未获得这把武器的情况。）

#########System#####################

已经死亡的敌人将不会在第一人称射击模式中移动。

#########DEBUG#################

修复了在1978年的王后镇有个隐形的箱子的BUG。