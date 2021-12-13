Version 0.42 released

This version focuses on technologies, added a lot of new ones. Also added more technologies related to late game colonization since it was tricky with the existing technologies. In addition it has a mix of various smaller fixes, improvements and rebalances.
[feature] New technologies (requires starting a new game to have access to those). Assured at least one 1-12 technology in each field of science regardless of technologies generation mode.
[feature] Fortress worlds have x5 ground garrison and much faster ground forces reinforcements. Also provide additional missiles and fighters to imperial squadrons fighting over the planet (details in the Fortress tooltip).
[misc] All staring megalopolises (Old empire setting) are now Megacity/Terran/Steppe/Jungle planets only.
[misc] Megalopolises can be created on Hospitability 10 or higher (so at least one green maker is present) planets only (taking into account all factors, not just the planet type).
[misc] AI now skips the first turn (no conquest on the game start anymore) since it was confusing to some players.
[misc] Tonnage of AI squadrons redone, it's a big change internally which is required for future features but not much very noticeable for now. You could notice only a mild spike in the alien squadrons effectiveness and that the tonnage numbers are different.
[balance] Rescaled defensive priority range from 1-9 to 1-21 (allows orders having more impact).
[balance] Defensive priorities rebalanced (now the defence is 3 jumps deep also a lot of numbers adjusted).
[interface] Alien planets have now hidden labor and infr. points.
[interface] Disallowed access to Administrate/Fief tabs on lost planets.
[interface] Improved tooltips for starmap homeworlds (specified alien capital/overmind and also displayed the owner crest).
[interface] Outpost/Colonization properly display a note it's impossible on heavy radiated planets.
[fix] Nukes heavy radiation bug. Illegally taking control over heavy radiated planets (outposts, colonization, combat, etc).
[fix] Incorrect "Capital of the empire" tooltip on enemy homeworld planets.
[fix] Hostile aliens now destroy player starbases if the planet is owned by them for any reason (for aliens who do not declare wars and to handle lost worlds).
Compatibility note: NO CHANGE, this version works with v0.40+ savefiles (note that each time a savefile compatibility is broken a new Beta branch with the old version is created so you can always finish your game in progress).
