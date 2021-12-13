Winterdream Festival 2021

The Winterdream Festival has begun!

Patch notes:

Added: 8 new skin items (skin set ‘Winterdream Sentinel’)

Added: Option to switch off the timer for automatically starting the match in custom games

Added: The skill chicken wears a christmas hat during the Winterdream Festival event

Changed: A group in Creative Mode no longer gets unselected if shift is held and the ground is clicked

Changed: Reselecting a group member in Creative Mode no longer unselects the whole group but removes that prop or structure from the group instead

Changed: Performance optimization for the ‘Dunes ground tile’ structure

Changed: A warning has been added to the skill selection screen to inform mid-game joining players that they cannot earn achievements during the ongoing match

Fixed: Mode toggle in Creative Mode now possible again without placing prop first

Fixed: Mini cannon can be fired multiple times again

Fixed: Light of spotlight prop can now be toggled

Fixed: States of action props like Lantern lights turned on or off set back to their usual look on all maps

Fixed: Removed useless K input possibility in Creative Mode

Fixed: Second player entering Fly Mode in Creative Mode no longer visually changes the host’s HUD to Edit Mode

Fixed: Third person view back in Creative Mode’s Default Mode

Fixed: Negative props and structures count in Creative Mode

Fixed: Popcorn prop effect

Also, the shop has reopened. --> Shop

Happy Holidays! ♥