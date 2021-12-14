New Year update!

«Hello all Stalkers!

The New Year is already on the doorstep, which means that the Zone is feeling the holiday energy of stalkers and friendly opens the door to the N town !

Take part in some fun New Year's Eve events:

Leave the Cookie Monster without presents or, conversely, stop dodgy stalkers from stealing from you!

Take part in a grand snowball fight, no one leaves without being stunned!

Earn candy "Squirrel" and exchange it for interesting gifts!

And of course, help Santa Claus investigate the trouble going on in the N town!

Ready to go on this magical journey? After all, the New Year's elves can't wait to welcome you!»