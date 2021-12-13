 Skip to content

Kenshi update for 13 December 2021

1.0.55

Share · View all patches · Build 7874343

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.52

-Towns can now be seen from miles away instead of popping into view at close range.

-Disguise quality is now affected by your UNMODIFIED stealth skill. Before your disguise would be negatively affected by things like the armour you were wearing, but this was the disguise itself so wasn't quite as intended

1.0.53

-Generate distant towns is now an option, disabled by default.

-Bed recovery rate multiplier now displayed in tooltip

-Font loading deferred to when splash screen is displayed (to prevent long initial black screen for heavy languages)

1.0.54 - 1.0.55

-Hotfixes

-Update to Japanese translation

