Share · View all patches · Build 7874285 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

With this update we announce cinema update is under construction.

You will unlock cinema site and managing the movies and tickets!

Also we made some minor bug fixes.

There will be more on next update.We are preparing for 1 more big update right now!

Stay healthy, happy gamings!

B.G