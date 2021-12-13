New Item Added! Another useful tool in your escape!

Useful Items are Useful.

Success rate is at 80% for L3, and still 20% on L5.



Do not Stream L5, if you do not have 2 hours of battery.

L0-L2 is good for Streaming. Faster pace.

These New items were added because of players being generous enough to submit their playthroughs.

Thank you to all who submitted.

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game.

join, and record your playthrough, and you could get a free key for a friend.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun