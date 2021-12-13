Beta Update - V0837BT7

Share · View all patches · Build 7874210 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 15:13:23 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here are a few more additions for the Beta ahead of the upcoming big main game update.

-Optimization of complex effects that could load the system was carried out, as well as work was carried out to optimize the animation of opponents.

-Added Normal difficulty for the "OUTSIDE" level.

-The scoring system has also been changed.

-Added the ability to select a color for each sword separately.

-Fixed issues with the TUTORIAL level.

-Also, a number of minor bug fixes that did not affect the game, but were noticeable in a couple of ways.

-Fixed a bug due to which after passing a level the "Score for passing" was not displayed

-I would love to hear your feedback on this update on Steam and on the game's Discord channel.

-Many thanks to everyone who takes part in testing new functions. They will all be available in the main version soon.

join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD