Beta Update - V0837BT7

Here are a few more additions for the Beta ahead of the upcoming big main game update.
-Optimization of complex effects that could load the system was carried out, as well as work was carried out to optimize the animation of opponents.
-Added Normal difficulty for the "OUTSIDE" level.
-The scoring system has also been changed.
-Added the ability to select a color for each sword separately.
-Fixed issues with the TUTORIAL level.
-Also, a number of minor bug fixes that did not affect the game, but were noticeable in a couple of ways.
-Fixed a bug due to which after passing a level the "Score for passing" was not displayed
-I would love to hear your feedback on this update on Steam and on the game's Discord channel.
-Many thanks to everyone who takes part in testing new functions. They will all be available in the main version soon.
join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD
Changed depots in beta branch