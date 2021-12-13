 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clip maker update for 13 December 2021

+ Save/Load timeline updates, + Join character to object

Share · View all patches · Build 7874135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Save/Load eyes animator status with timeline
  • One more hand preset
  • Save/Load hand preset with timeline
  • Many changes in the objects position settings
  • Button "Move to end position" for moving objects
  • When timeline is stopped, all objects automatically move to their start positions
  • Auto save was turned off for move and rotate sliders. So, now you can return to previously saved position
  • Join character to object

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2392965993

DLC free components update:

  • Steam VFX
  • Bubbles VFX
  • Rain VFX
  • 5 cabrio cars

Buildings DLC update:

  • City Urban (Scene, with advanced scene settings)

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.