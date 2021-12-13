+ Save/Load timeline updates, + Join character to object

I have made by your requests:
- Save/Load eyes animator status with timeline
- One more hand preset
- Save/Load hand preset with timeline
- Many changes in the objects position settings
- Button "Move to end position" for moving objects
- When timeline is stopped, all objects automatically move to their start positions
- Auto save was turned off for move and rotate sliders. So, now you can return to previously saved position
- Join character to object
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2392965993
DLC free components update:
- Steam VFX
- Bubbles VFX
- Rain VFX
- 5 cabrio cars
Buildings DLC update:
- City Urban (Scene, with advanced scene settings)
Changed files in this update