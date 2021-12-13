 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Circle of Kerzoven Playtest update for 13 December 2021

Development Progress

Share · View all patches · Build 7874119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

With big steps we are progressing to build our lovely City Builder :)

Thanks to the feedback we were able to improve the UI and added a small tutorial to get started:

There is a new biome: Deserts!

I've created a new desert map waiting to be explored and to build on. There are also new animals like foxes 🦊 and the new superfamily Muroidea🐭 🐹.

By the way, I'm very happy to be selected for the 2021 Godot Games Showreel <3

Thanks for stopping by!

Kerzoven & Team

Changed files in this update

The Circle of Kerzoven Playtest - Windows Depot 1741501
  • Loading history…
The Circle of Kerzoven Playtest - Linux Depot 1741502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.