Development Progress

Hey there!
With big steps we are progressing to build our lovely City Builder :)
Thanks to the feedback we were able to improve the UI and added a small tutorial to get started:
There is a new biome: Deserts!
I've created a new desert map waiting to be explored and to build on. There are also new animals like foxes 🦊 and the new superfamily Muroidea🐭 🐹.
By the way, I'm very happy to be selected for the 2021 Godot Games Showreel <3
Thanks for stopping by!
Kerzoven & Team
Changed files in this update