Development Progress

Hey there!

With big steps we are progressing to build our lovely City Builder :)

Thanks to the feedback we were able to improve the UI and added a small tutorial to get started:

There is a new biome: Deserts!

I've created a new desert map waiting to be explored and to build on. There are also new animals like foxes 🦊 and the new superfamily Muroidea🐭 🐹.

By the way, I'm very happy to be selected for the 2021 Godot Games Showreel <3

Thanks for stopping by!

Kerzoven & Team