Animaze v1.25.9900 presents Video Exporter, .VRM ARkit mapping and more!

Happy update day, Animaze community!



We’re excited to present a new update that’ll take your video creation process and iPhone tracking accuracy for Ready Player Me and VRM models to the next level!

Here’s the complete list of new Animaze goodies:

Animaze Video Exporter - A new, two-step process that allows you to record your avatar’s motion-capture performance in Animaze and then export it to the resolution and framerate of your choice.

This new feature includes:

Frame blending - we blend the transition between two video frames, generating a cinematic blur that gives your videos a more professional look with minimal editing

- we blend the transition between two video frames, generating a cinematic blur that gives your videos a more professional look with minimal editing Swap avatar and background without rerecording - export your avatar’s performance in more than one custom resolution/frame rate, giving you the ability to change the avatar and background in a video without rerecording.

- export your avatar’s performance in more than one custom resolution/frame rate, giving you the ability to change the avatar and background in a video without rerecording. Synchronization slider - Edit the motion capture data to match audio-based lip sync data with webcam-based tracking

This is the first iteration of this feature, so videos will NOT include emotes or customized positioning and rotation. Look out for those capabilities in subsequent releases.

Read more about the Animaze Video Exporter in our dedicated article here.

ARKit Direct Face Expression Mapping for Ready Player Me and VRM avatars: Get maximum expressivity and accuracy with your Ready Player Me and VRM avatars! Direct Face Expression Mapping is enabled automatically for Ready Player Me avatars. We encourage VRM folks to experiment with the setting as VRM results vary depending on the VRM model.

Dynamic Lights - Immerse your avatar in the scene with lighting computed from the game you are streaming or videos you react to. Works on 3D avatars only. Find out everything you need to know about it in our dedicated article.

Perception Neuron Bodysuit Tracking [beta] - We are excited to share the beta version of a Perception Neuron integration in Animaze! Record fast, dynamic motions and capture full-body performance. Together with Perception Neuron, we are offering you an all-in-one motion capture solution for your avatar’s body tracking.

Get your Perception Neuron Suit RIGHT HERE. #MOCAPFORALL

Find out everything you know about it in this FAQ.

YouTube

IP Camera [beta] - We’ve enabled IP cameras to accommodate bodysuit tracking. We’ve tested with [GoPros and RunCam]. Theoretically, the feature works with any IP camera, including a webcam app downloaded on Androids. We will continue to test and share any cool setups we encounter.

We have also included the following bug fixes:

Made all audio-based lip-sync trackers run at 60 Hz. This should narrow the gap between webcam-based tracking and audio-based, enabling a more synced tracking experience.

Dedicated Capture Window now works if the monitors’ setup is vertically stacked rather than (right/left).

improved loading times for Quickscenes.

Avatar icon is now generated when importing VRM and RPM models.

Fixed issues with Complex lip-sync, vowels, and consonants smoothing weren’t properly saved

Fixed retexturing issue on already customized props, options weren’t saved

Removed recurrent prices in subscription panel if the user already subscribed to a plan

added tinting feature to the overlays (called Overlay Tint). You can use this in backgrounds such as the Jungle.

Fixed issue with customized items disappearing from Avatar Gallery (occurred only on FaceRig sourced avatars)

Added Chat Participation trigger to Twitch Actions

Personas data changes:

made them work with Perception Neuron

added Neck shapes

We are working on the following known issues:

Dynamic Lights feature may exhibit issues on systems with two GPUs. If you encounter any crash or the feature not activating properly, please contact us.

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Tell us what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming With Animaze 1.0!