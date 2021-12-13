[Patch] 1.2.5 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!
Improvements:
- Performance improvements.
Fixes:
- Fixed possible softlock in W1R6. (Thanks, Niko!)
- Fixed typo in W6R5.
- Fixed world specific speedruns always showing "World 1" as the title. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009!)
- Fixed restarting a speedrun from the pause menu releasing control of the cat 0.2 seconds too late. (Thanks, firecracker!)
- Fixed seemingly random invulnerabilities from bugged death/damage states. (Thanks, yogurt!)
- Other, smaller fixes.
Changed files in this update