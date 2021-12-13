 Skip to content

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place update for 13 December 2021

[Patch] 1.2.5 Changelog

[Patch] 1.2.5 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!

Improvements:
  • Performance improvements.
Fixes:
  • Fixed possible softlock in W1R6. (Thanks, Niko!)
  • Fixed typo in W6R5.
  • Fixed world specific speedruns always showing "World 1" as the title. (Thanks, Redstoneboy1009!)
  • Fixed restarting a speedrun from the pause menu releasing control of the cat 0.2 seconds too late. (Thanks, firecracker!)
  • Fixed seemingly random invulnerabilities from bugged death/damage states. (Thanks, yogurt!)
  • Other, smaller fixes.

