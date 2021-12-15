Honey, I Joined A Cult Update 1 Out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7873867 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 14:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Faithful followers

We have great news for you today as Update 1 is now live! We have added the first major features from the Early Access roadmap today including Mission Events, Cultist Quirls, Random events as well as Christmas Decor items and outfits.

See the full trailer for the update here!

Full details can be found below:



Save System:

Saves games created prior to this update (Update 1) are now out of date and can no longer be loaded.

New beta branch will be created on Steam that allows players to load their older saves into the previous version of the game (Release Build Patch 1) to continue playing if they wish.

Note that continuing an older save on the previous version of the game will not include any of the below additions, changes or fixes.

Additions:

Quirks system added:

Approximately 65 quirks have been added.

Quirks are a new form of trait added to NPCs.

NPCs start with some quirks and gain more every 5 levels.

Quirks have conditions that need to be met or the NPC will receive a mood debuff.

Mood debuffs for quirks stack slowly over time.

Quirks may be removed in the same manner as traits with the correct ministry of alteration tech unlock.

Mission assign cultist menu shows relevant quirks.

Cultist overview job assign menu shows relevant quirks.

Random Events system added:

Approximately 50 random events have been added so far.

We plan to add many more random events throughout early access development.

Random events can now occur during a playthrough.

A paperboy and newspaper popup will alert the player to a random event.

Random events can give various positive and negative outcomes.

Many new effects have been added to NPCs to reflect these random events.

Mission Events system added:

Approximately 20 mission events have been added so far.

We plan to add many more mission events throughout early access development.

Some missions may now have an event occur.

Options presented during a mission event are determined by the skills of cultists attending the mission.

Cultist skills have been divided into 3 category types for the purposes of determining skills on mission events. They are: ‘people’, ‘logical’ and ‘practical’ skill categories.

Interacting with a mission event can give multiple positive and negative rewards.

Players will usually have the option to dismiss them and not interact with them.

Added new stats menu:

New stats menu has been added to the HUD.

It can be opened by pressing any of the stats.

Tracks a variety of information for stats, resources, and NPCs.

Added new hats and outfits related to Christmas.

Added new object rewards for missions related to Christmas.

Added new relics related to Christmas.

Added new cultist Symbol.

Added 7 new dynamic tutorials.

Changes:

Mission difficulty has changed how it scales. Players should now see a more consistent increase to mission success chance as more cultist skill points are added to a mission.

Mission assign cultist menu now shows the minimum number of skill points needed to affect a mission outcome.

Mission assign cultist menu now shows the maximum number of skill points needed to complete a mission with 100% chance of success.

Mission assign cultist menu changes the minimum and maximum skill points needed mentioned above if covert ops planning is carried out.

Time to research research tree techs slightly reduced.

Cost of research tree techs slightly reduced.

The research menu now remembers its scroll position.

Faith cost of cultists will now increase at lower moods. This is reflected on mood bar tooltips.

Randall Innsmouth special character now has scary new face.

Customisation screen leader facial features is now its own separate button.

Added close button to sermon menu.

Credits updated.

Mouse cursor is no longer displayed during the end game screens.

Vending machine food information has been added to the canteen serve menu.

New tab added to cultist sidebar menu to show quirks and traits.

New tab added to the follower sidebar menu to show quirks and traits.

Cultist and follower sidebars now remember the last tab opened.

Ministry of alteration ‘joyful alteration’ has now been replaced by ‘quirky alteration’. It no longer gives a mood buff when removing traits. It means quirks can now be removed in addition to traits.

Fixes:

Fixed a cultist behaviour issue where they would sometimes not wash their hands after using a toilet because they had a job to attend to.

Missions that can scale in difficulty were not scaling their duration correctly.

HUD alerts mood break tooltips would sometimes report mood breaks occurring when there was none.

Fixed bug where cultists with injuries requiring treatment could be sent on missions.

Sermon outcome menu now matches the sermon menu predicted results more accurately.

Mission types will no longer stop appearing if one of those types had previously expired or failed.

Cultist overview menu will now correctly toggle the leader sidebar open and closed when clicking their name.

If a cultist has a bed assigned to them the cultist sidebar menu now shows the beds correct room.

Fixed rooms sometimes reporting restricted space when there was none.

Dismissing a Follower now decreases PR instead of increasing it.

FPS no longer drops in contracts room assign menu.

Cultists no longer temporarily appear back in the game world when they are at hospital and are dismissed.

Changing a cultists outfit whilst they are in the shower no longer results in flashing outfit colours.

Fixed cultists sometimes reporting skill modifiers from traits they do not possess.

Mission difficulty colours now match between the mission list and mission detail menus.

Cultist eyes can no longer be seen on the top of full face hats in certain conditions.

Cultists will no longer become stuck on pews.

The most relevant sidebar menus now open when clicking certain aspects of the cultist and follower overview menus.

Demolish tool could sometimes not be used when the cultists money was low.

Fixed a crash that could occur when a cultist leaves with certain menus open.

Fixed a crash that could occur when moving certain objects around rooms.

Fixed FPS drop on follower overview menu when followers would enter or leave the street.

Follower recruit progress in the follower overview menu is now sorted better.

It is no longer possible to recruit multiple followers during the recruit follower tutorial.

It is no longer possible to interact with the divine inspirations menu during the tutorial.

It is no longer possible to assign rooms other than a bedroom during the bedroom tutorial.

It is no longer possible to change the walls during the foundation tutorial.

Moving a door will no longer sometimes make part of a room unusable.

Localisation:

Fixed many typos.

Fixed many missing references.

Fixed many incorrect references.

Fixed many incorrect translations.

As already mentioned, the new features are only available on brand new save files and not existing save games. If you have an existing save file you wish to carry on playing, you can still do so by switching Steam BETA branch to version 0.3.043_patch1 as shown below.

No new themes?



We know that many of you would like to see new themes. These are being worked on in the background but for the time being we are prioritising making the core gameplay as enjoyable as possible and responding to community feedback, before we release new themes.

We're confident these updates will have a much more significant impact on the game than a new theme currently would. That being said, stay tuned, new themes will be coming soon.

Please continue to report any issues you experience (crashes, bugs, etc) in our Report A Problem forum, or to our team via email: help@team17support.com

Enjoy!