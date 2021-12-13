 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 13 December 2021

Update 0.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7873750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update breaks saved game compatibility so please start a new game. This will be a reoccuring theme for early playtests until a first save version is established.

Features

  • Added a course summary tooltip to the course name.

Improvements

  • Updated the next group out tooltip to it appears when you hover over time too.
  • Reduced the number of trees on Countryside map type and improved their distribution.

Fixes

  • Fixed the practice net description.
  • Fixed players not using practice nets very often.
  • Fixed saving and loading of practice net game state.

Changed files in this update

Golf Club Architect Playtest Content Depot 1772171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.