Update 0.9.0

This update breaks saved game compatibility so please start a new game. This will be a reoccuring theme for early playtests until a first save version is established.
Features
- Added a course summary tooltip to the course name.
Improvements
- Updated the next group out tooltip to it appears when you hover over time too.
- Reduced the number of trees on Countryside map type and improved their distribution.
Fixes
- Fixed the practice net description.
- Fixed players not using practice nets very often.
- Fixed saving and loading of practice net game state.
Changed files in this update