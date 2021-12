Maintenance - December 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 7873636 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance will proceed.

Please disconnect from the game at a safe place before the maintenance.

[Maintenance]

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA (UTC +8): Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 3:00 am~ 10:00 am

INDIA (UTC +6): Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 1:00 am~ 8:00 am

MENA (UTC +3): Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:00 pm~ December 14, 5:00 am

EU (UTC +2): Monday, December 13, 2021, 9:00 pm~ December 14, 4:00 am

SA (UTC -3): Monday, December 13, 2021, 4:00 pm~ 11:00 pm

NA (UTC -4): Monday, December 13, 2021, 3:00 pm~ 10:00 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INDIA/ MENA/ EU / SA / NA

**[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈**

New Area 'Phantasia' will be added. New Raid 'Crimson Dragon Nest' will be added. New Boss Raid 'Forsaken King' will be added. New Clan Expedition 'Blue Thunder Jade Palace' will be added. End-of-Year Event 'Yiun's Pot of Wishes' will be added. Zoetrope Achievement will be added.

◈DRACO Updates◈

Item source will be displayed in XDRACO items Confirmation Mail will be sent after the XDRACO item is traded on EXD.

※ Portal / Raids will be restricted from 30 minutes before the maintenance.

※ Maintenance can be extended or end early depending on the progress.

※ You can't access the game during maintenance.

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.