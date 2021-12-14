 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Epic Chef update for 14 December 2021

Epic Chef Steam update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7873568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Epic Chefs!

We've just released a patch on Steam for version 1.0.2. We've cooked up the the below fixes:

  • Fixed an issue wherein if the player attempts to gather the Erwin Seeds in the forest with a full inventory, the seeds will not respawn.
  • Fixed an issue wherein 'Prepare to fight Torapio' does not update and therefore cannot be completed.
  • Fixed an issue wherein duplicates of NPCs in the Nyarian District are visible during the Caturnalia Festival.

We hope these changes help you enjoy your time in Ambrosia even more! If you find any issues, please log them on our Report a Problem forum so the team can investigate!

To keep up to date with all the information on Epic Chef, go to www.visitambrosia.com – the official website of the Concordian Tourism Board – like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and join us on Discord.

Changed files in this update

Project Crown Content Depot 1312961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.