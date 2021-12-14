Epic Chef Steam update 1.0.2

Hello Epic Chefs!

We've just released a patch on Steam for version 1.0.2. We've cooked up the the below fixes:

Fixed an issue wherein if the player attempts to gather the Erwin Seeds in the forest with a full inventory, the seeds will not respawn.

Fixed an issue wherein 'Prepare to fight Torapio' does not update and therefore cannot be completed.

Fixed an issue wherein duplicates of NPCs in the Nyarian District are visible during the Caturnalia Festival.

We hope these changes help you enjoy your time in Ambrosia even more! If you find any issues, please log them on our Report a Problem forum so the team can investigate!

