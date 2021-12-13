 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 13 December 2021

Release Notes - Update 1.4.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

Hawkeye have got two new weapons. Sgt Smash has gone a bit over-the-top with these. They're big, expensive and pack a punch!

There's also a new Venture Skin. Chosen by the TerraTech Community, Dusk Wave was created by Exund, a prominent member of the TerraTech Community.

New blocks:
  • Hawkeye Cyclops Laser
  • Hawkeye Quad Rail Gun
New Skin:
  • Venture Dusk Wave
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Czech and Thai friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Bebiezaza
  • ZombieSpider

