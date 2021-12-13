Release Notes - Update 1.4.14

Hey Prospectors,
Matt here with a new update for you!
Hawkeye have got two new weapons. Sgt Smash has gone a bit over-the-top with these. They're big, expensive and pack a punch!
There's also a new Venture Skin. Chosen by the TerraTech Community, Dusk Wave was created by Exund, a prominent member of the TerraTech Community.
New blocks:
- Hawkeye Cyclops Laser
- Hawkeye Quad Rail Gun
New Skin:
- Venture Dusk Wave
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Czech and Thai friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- Bebiezaza
- ZombieSpider
Changed files in this update