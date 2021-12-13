Release Notes - Update 1.4.14

Share · View all patches · Build 7873499 · Last edited 13 December 2021 – 10:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

Hawkeye have got two new weapons. Sgt Smash has gone a bit over-the-top with these. They're big, expensive and pack a punch!

There's also a new Venture Skin. Chosen by the TerraTech Community, Dusk Wave was created by Exund, a prominent member of the TerraTech Community.

New blocks:

Hawkeye Cyclops Laser

Hawkeye Quad Rail Gun

New Skin:

Venture Dusk Wave

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Czech and Thai friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: