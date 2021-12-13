 Skip to content

Dying Light update for 13 December 2021

The holidays are coming to Harran, taking over the city for a whole month!

Build 7873458

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What’s better than a winter event? A whole month of them! As the holidays’ spirit is spreading throughout Harran, the survivors in the city begin the preparations. However, zombies do not give up, and the people will need extra help. Make sure everything’s ready for the festivities using your special powers HyperMode and Super Crane powers! Swing around the city, send your enemies flying, and strike them from above, taking advantage of the temporary fall damage reduction. Oh, and one thing… your efforts won’t be unnoticed. During the holiday season, heroes deserve special gifts.

Phase I:

The HyperMode with fall damage reduction

From 9.12 (19:00 CET) to 23.12 (19:00 CET)

Local goal: Kill enemies with bare fists.

Reward: The HyperArgument item from the Harran Tactical Unit bundle.

Phase II:

The Super Crane event added

From 16.12 (19:00 CET) to 23.12 (19:00 CET)

Local goal: Kill zombies by throwing them off the roofs.

Reward: The Volkatronix from the Retrowave bundle.

