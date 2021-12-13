Lands Awakened Patch 1 is Here

The first Lands Awakened patch is now live! This patch updates the requirements for Headquarters Hideouts, brings combat balance changes to War Gloves, Maces and other weapons, introduces UI improvements and guild invite spam protections, and much more. Here’s a summary of what’s new:

The requirements for declaring a Headquarters Hideout have been updated. Most notably, you can now designate a Headquarters immediately when the Season Point threshold has been reached - you no longer need to wait until the following season to declare a Headquarters. Furthermore, the top-600 ranking requirement has been removed.

For more details, as well as the current point requirements by zone quality and tier, see this forum post: https://forum.albiononline.com/index.php/Thread/157670

Energy Surge Season Winner Statues Unveiled

The winners of the standalone Energy Surge Season have had their statues unveiled, and this time they are placed in the open-world! Here are the winners and where you can find their statues:

* First Place:** The Lonely Men, Redtree Enclave**

Second Place: Hadoop, Drybasin Oasis

Third Place: Be Careful, Sunstrand Quicksands

New Guild Invite Spam Protections

To prevent players from being spammed with guild invitations, a limit has been placed on how many invitations can be sent out at a time. In addition, sending too many declined guild invitations in a short space of time now applies a guild-wide cooldown on sending invitations. Along with these changes, there is also clearer feedback on whether a guild invitation has been accepted or rejected.

Combat Balance Changes

With Lands Awakened having introduced a brand-new weapon line in War Gloves, Patch 1 makes some slight adjustments to ensure they are competitive in the combat meta, with a broad range of abilities across the line improved. Maces have also been adjusted so that they don’t clearly outperform other, similar weapon types, with the Threatening Smash and Deep Leap abilities reworked somewhat.

Further changes:

* Whirlwind (Great Axes) speed increase removed

Blood Ritual (Demonfang) self-damage decreased

Channel time to enter a Hideout increased

Other Changes and Improvements

* Introduced a **Static Dungeon UI** showing mob types and tiers

Adventurer’s Challenge Daily Bonus upgraded to an Adept’s Tome of Insight (10,000 Fame)

upgraded to an Adept’s Tome of Insight (10,000 Fame) Hideout Power Levels are now viewable in the Guild Estates UI

are now viewable in the Guild Estates UI Power Cores and Energy Crystals can be carried through Passages in the Outlands

can be carried through Passages in the Outlands …and much more

As always, you can read the full list of changes in the official patchnotes.