Season 01: Patch 07

Hello Miners,
Remember when we said it was the last patch, two patches ago? Deep Rock Galactic remembers..
With love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
---PATCH NOTES---
- Fixed rare late join crash
- Fixed Rare crash
- Testing some additional logging
