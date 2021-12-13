 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 13 December 2021

Season 01: Patch 07

Season 01: Patch 07 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

Remember when we said it was the last patch, two patches ago? Deep Rock Galactic remembers..

With love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

---PATCH NOTES---

  • Fixed rare late join crash
  • Fixed Rare crash
  • Testing some additional logging

