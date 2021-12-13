Updates include the addition of a lighting OFF option

-Added an option to turn off the lighting or make it only front lighting for low spec PC. (In Graphic settings 2)
-The door of Type 50000 was in a floating position, which has been corrected.
-The motor output of 4300 series was different between Tatehama side and Hamazono side.
*Adjusted the performance to keep the same as the existing version as much as possible.
Original text
ライティングOFFオプション追加などのアップデート
・低スペックPC向けにライティングをOFFにしたり前照灯のみにできるオプションを追加しました。（画面設定2内）
・50000形のドアが浮いているような位置にあったのを修正しました。
・4300形のモータ出力が館浜側と浜園側で異なっていたのを修正しました。
※できるだけ既存バージョンと性能が変わらないよう調整しました。
Changed files in this update