TRAIN CREW Prologue update for 13 December 2021

Updates include the addition of a lighting OFF option

Last edited by Wendy

-Added an option to turn off the lighting or make it only front lighting for low spec PC. (In Graphic settings 2)

-The door of Type 50000 was in a floating position, which has been corrected.

-The motor output of 4300 series was different between Tatehama side and Hamazono side.

*Adjusted the performance to keep the same as the existing version as much as possible.

Original text

ライティングOFFオプション追加などのアップデート

・低スペックPC向けにライティングをOFFにしたり前照灯のみにできるオプションを追加しました。（画面設定2内）

・50000形のドアが浮いているような位置にあったのを修正しました。

・4300形のモータ出力が館浜側と浜園側で異なっていたのを修正しました。

※できるだけ既存バージョンと性能が変わらないよう調整しました。

